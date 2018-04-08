WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin scored twice to make it an NHL-leading 49 goals as the Washington Capitals beat the New Jersey Devils 5-3 Saturday night in each team's regular-season finale.

Serenaded by chants of "We want 50," Ovechkin wrapped up his seventh Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy as the league's top goal-scorer and came one short of his eighth 50-goal season. Ovechkin scored for the third consecutive game and is the oldest player to lead the NHL in goals since Phil Esposito in 1974-75.

Ovechkin's pursuit of 50 goals injected life into a game lacking some intensity with the Capitals and Devils already in the playoffs and looking eager to get that journey under way. The Russian superstar attempted 18 shots and got eight on net.

By beating the Devils in regulation, the Metropolitan Division-champion Capitals ensured they wouldn't face them in the first round of the playoffs. Playing without MVP front-runner Taylor Hall, New Jersey fell to the second wild card in the Eastern Conference and will open on the road against the Atlantic Division winner -- either Boston or Tampa Bay.