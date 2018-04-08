The New York Rangers fired head coach Alain Vigneault on Saturday.

Vigneault was hired to a five-year, $10 million contract by the Rangers on June 21, 2013. He signed a two-year contract extension in January 2017.

The announcement came after the Rangers closed out the season with a loss to the Philadelphia Flyers in Philadelphia, finishing 34-39-9 and missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

New York also finished last in the Metropolitan Division with 77 points.

Vigneault won 226 games with the Rangers, third-most by a head coach in the team's history.