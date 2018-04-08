        <
        >

          Rangers relieve coach Alain Vigneault after disappointing season

          11:37 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The New York Rangers fired head coach Alain Vigneault on Saturday.

          Vigneault was hired to a five-year, $10 million contract by the Rangers on June 21, 2013. He signed a two-year contract extension in January 2017.

          The announcement came after the Rangers closed out the season with a loss to the Philadelphia Flyers in Philadelphia, finishing 34-39-9 and missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

          New York also finished last in the Metropolitan Division with 77 points.

          Vigneault won 226 games with the Rangers, third-most by a head coach in the team's history.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.