ARLINGTON, Va. -- Philipp Grubauer will start Game 1 of the playoffs for the Washington Capitals over Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender Braden Holtby.

Grubauer started 10 of the final 16 games of the regular season since Holtby was given time off to reset himself, going 7-3-0 with a 2.32 goals-against average and .925 save percentage to earn the job. Holtby struggled with a 3.75 GAA and .886 save percentage in his final 17 appearances.

The opener Thursday night against Columbus will be Grubauer's second career start in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Grubauer started a game against the New York Islanders in the first round in 2015 when Holtby was sick and has entered in relief once.

Grubauer, 26, has been Washington's backup the past three seasons behind Holtby.