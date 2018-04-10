Vladimir Tarasenko, who left the St. Louis Blues' last game of the season after taking a big hit, will have surgery for a separated left shoulder on Wednesday.

The Blues hope to have him back by training camp next season.

The Blues' season came down to a showdown with the Avalanche on Saturday, with the winner going to the playoffs. Tarasenko, 26, who led the team in goals with 33 this season, was hit along the boards by Colorado's Gabriel Landeskog and left the ice at 9:29 of the first period. He didn't return, the Blues lost 5-2, and Tarasenko left the arena wearing a sling.

"I can tell you, he took a pretty significant injury tonight, an upper-body injury," coach Mike Yeo said after the game. "He was very disappointed. It was obviously a real tough loss to lose him (early) into the hockey game."

Tarasenko had 66 points this season after three straight seasons above 70. He is signed through 2022-23 with a cap hit of $7.5 million per season, and the Blues will likely build around him as they attempt to get back into playoff form.