Boston Bruins left winger Rick Nash, who has missed 12 games with a concussion, was back on the ice Tuesday ahead of the team's playoff opener.

Both Nash and center Sean Kuraly practiced fully with the team. Kuraly has been out since March 27 with an upper-body injury.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said both players are probable to face the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1 on Thursday.

"They looked good," Cassidy told reporters. "It bodes well for them.''

Riley Nash (ear laceration) remained out for Boston.