The 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs begin on Wednesday with plenty of intrigue. The Pittsburgh Penguins are pursuing a three-peat; the Washington Capitals are hoping to end their postseason misery; and the league's newest darlings, the Vegas Golden Knights, are looking to continue their improbable first-year run.

Here is your five-minute guide to the top storylines and players to watch this postseason:

Can Crosby, Penguins win a third consecutive Cup?

The Penguins have a chance to become the first team to win three consecutive Stanley Cups since the New York Islanders racked up four in a row from 1980-83.

Most Consecutive Stanley Cups Won in NHL History Team No. of Cups Years Montreal Canadiens 5 1956-60 New York Islanders 4 1980-83 Montreal Canadiens 4 1976-79 Toronto Maple Leafs 3 1962-64 Toronto Maple Leafs 3 1947-49

Each of the last four times a team was poised for a third consecutive Stanley Cup, it failed to make it past the second round of the playoffs. Teams Seeking Third Consecutive Stanley Cup, Past 35 Seasons Year Team Result 1999 Detroit Red Wings Lost in Conference semifinals 1993 Pittsburgh Penguins Lost in Division finals 1989 Edmonton Oilers Lost in Division semifinals 1986 Edmonton Oilers Lost in Division finals

Sidney Crosby is also seeking a third consecutive Conn Smythe Trophy (awarded to the playoffs MVP). He would be the first player ever to accomplish that feat. Patrick Roy -- who won the Conn Smythe with the Montreal Canadiens in 1986 and 1993, and with the Colorado Avalanche in 2001 -- is the only player to nab the award three times. The Golden Knights became the first NHL team to reach the playoffs in its inaugural season since the Oilers and Whalers in 1980. AP Photo/John Locher

Will Vegas' Cinderella season continue?

The Golden Knights finished with 109 points, becoming the first NHL team to reach 100 points in its inaugural season. Six active NHL franchises -- the Columbus Blue Jackets, Minnesota Wild, Florida Panthers. Los Angeles Kings, Toronto Maple Leafs and Arizona Coyotes -- have never reached 109 points in a season.

The Golden Knights are the first NHL team to make the playoffs in its inaugural season since the Edmonton Oilers and Hartford Whalers did so in 1979-80. Both the Oilers (who had Wayne Gretzky) and Whalers (who had Gordie Howe) joined the NHL from the WHA following a merger between the two leagues.

Only one team in the NHL's Expansion Era (since 1967-68) has reached the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season. The St. Louis Blues were swept by the Canadiens in the 1967-68 Final. All six expansion teams were placed in the same division that season, however, so one was guaranteed to reach the Final.

First-year wonders Seven NHL teams have reached the playoffs in their inaugural season during the Expansion Era (since 1967-68). Season Team Result 2017-18 Vegas Golden Knights TBD 1979-80 Hartford Whalers Lost in preliminary round 1979-80 Edmonton Oilers Lost in preliminary round 1967-68 St. Louis Blues Lost in Stanley Cup Final 1967-68 Philadelphia Flyers Lost in the quarterfinals 1967-68 Los Angeles Kings Lost in the quarterfinals 1967-68 Minnesota North Stars Lost in the semifinals

The Golden Knights are one of seven teams in the playoffs that are looking for its first Stanley Cup title. The others are the Capitals, Blue Jackets, Nashville Predators, Winnipeg Jets, Wild and San Jose Sharks. Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals were eliminated in the second round once again by the Penguins last season. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Will Ovi, Caps make another early playoff exit?

Since entering the league in 2005-06, Alex Ovechkin has the most goals in the NHL, but he cannot seem to get over the playoff hump. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Ovechkin's 607 career goals are the second-most among players to never have played in a conference finals or Stanley Cup Final. Prolific goal scorers who came up short of the ultimate goal The top three players with the most career goals scored who never played in the conference finals or a Stanley Cup Final: Player Goals Scored (Career) Marcel Dionne 731 Alex Ovechkin 607 Rick Vaive 441

The Capitals have not been to the conference finals since 1998, the third-longest active drought without an appearance. Only the Islanders (1993) and Panthers (1996) have gone longer. Second-round chances Capitals' second-round playoff results since their last conference finals appearance in 1998: Year Opponent Series Result 2017 Penguins Lost* 2016 Penguins Lost 2015 Rangers Lost* 2012 Rangers Lost* 2011 Lightning Lost 2009 Penguins Lost *In seven games.

Canada's hope for a Cup rests with Leafs, Jets

This postseason marks 25 years since the last time a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup -- when Montreal raised the trophy in 1993. Since then, Canada has won seven Olympic gold medals (three by the men's team, four by the women's), 15 world championships (seven for the men, eight for the women) and two World Cup of Hockey titles. Editor's Picks 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs Central: Schedule, scores, highlights From the first round all the way through the Stanley Cup Final, ESPN.com has you covered. Check out the full playoff picture and coverage on each team.

Playoffs Power Rankings: The X factor for each team For the Sweet 16 edition of the rankings, we profile the players -- from P.K. Subban to Steven Stamkos to Patrik Laine -- who could make or break each team's first-round series.

Conn Smythe Watch: Picks for all 16 teams If your favorite team wins the Cup, who will be the MVP? Here are front-runner and dark-horse picks for every team at the start of the postseason. 2 Related

The only two Canadian teams to make the playoffs this season are the Maple Leafs and Jets, who are both fighting to overcome some frustrating history of their own.

The Maple Leafs haven't won a Stanley Cup since 1966-67, the last season before expansion. Toronto hasn't even won a playoff series since 2004, the fourth-longest active drought in the NHL.

The Jets' playoff history is even worse. They have not won a playoff game in their franchise history, dating back to their days as the Atlanta Thrashers (1999-2011). The city of Winnipeg's last playoff series win came in 1987. After racking up the best record during the regular season, P.K. Subban and the Predators enter the playoffs as a Stanley Cup favorite. Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire

Predators primed for another playoff run

As catfish was tossed onto the ice and country superstars sang the national anthem, Nashville was the place to be during the playoffs last year. Expectations for another deep postseason run are even higher for the Predators this season.

Predators' superlatives this season Stat Total Rank Among NHL Teams Wins 53 1st Points 117 1st Goal differential +57 2nd

They won the Presidents' Trophy (for the NHL's best regular-season record) for the first time in franchise history. Nashville is looking to become the ninth team to win the Presidents' Trophy and the Stanley Cup in the same season since the former was first presented in 1985-86.

Presidents' Trophy Winners, Previous 5 Seasons Year Team Playoff Result 2016-17 Capitals Lost in 2nd Round 2015-16 Capitals Lost in 2nd Round 2014-15 Rangers Lost in Conf Finals 2013-14 Bruins Lost in 2nd Round 2012-13 Blackhawks Won Stanley Cup

The 2012-13, the Chicago Blackhawks won the Presidents' Trophy in a lockout-shortened season. The last team to win the Presidents' Trophy and Stanley Cup in a full season was the 2007-08 Red Wings.

No playoffs for New York or Chicago

None of the six NHL or NBA teams from New York or Chicago (Rangers, Islanders, Blackhawks, Knicks, Nets and Bulls) made the postseason this year.

The last time that New York and Chicago were shut out of the playoffs in both pro hockey and basketball was 1945 -- or before the Islanders, Knicks, Nets or Bulls existed. (Note: This includes the Knicks' playoff appearances in the Basketball Association of America.)

We don't mean to pile on, but the Jets, Giants and Bears also failed to make the NFL playoffs this past season. Taylor Hall all but willed the Devils into the playoffs -- and is making a strong case for himself for the Hart Trophy. Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Players to watch

Most casual fans know Crosby and Ovechkin, but here are some non-household names who could have a big impact in the playoffs after having terrific regular seasons:

William Karlsson, Vegas Golden Knights: The Swedish center -- who had only 18 goals in 183 career NHL games entering this season -- ranked third in the league this season, with 43 goals. "Wild Bill" also led the NHL with a +49 rating.

Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers: The Flyers' captain ranked second in the NHL in points, with 102 (behind only Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid, who won't appear in the postseason). Giroux is the first Flyer to reach 100 points since Eric Lindros had 115 in 1995-96. ESPN On Ice ESPN's Barry Melrose joins Greg Wyshynski and Emily Kaplan on the show to react to the tragic accident of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team and preview the Stanley Cup playoffs. Listen »

Taylor Hall, New Jersey Devils: Hall -- who is making his first playoff appearance after 529 career regular-season games (which was the fourth-longest active streak, according to Elias Sports Bureau) -- led the surprising Devils with 93 points.

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche: Colorado's star center ranked second in the NHL with 1.31 points per game (minimum 10 games played) and helped the Avalanche make a 47-point improvement from last season (when they finished with the league's worst record).

Patrik Laine, Winnipeg Jets: The 19-year-old Finn trailed only Ovechkin in goals this season. He scored 44 of them in 2017-18, bringing his career total to 80, which is the third-most in NHL history by a teenager behind Jimmy Carson (92) and Dale Hawerchuk (85).

Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings: Kopitar had a career-high 92 points, tied for seventh-most in the NHL -- the most by a King since Gretzky had 130 in 1993-94.

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets: The goalie tied for the NHL lead in wins, with 44, this season -- 15 more than any Jets goalie has had in a season since the franchise relocated to Winnipeg.