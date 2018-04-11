Sidney Crosby explains that the team isn't looking too much into their 7-0 win over the Flyers in Game 1 and how the Penguins can improve moving forward. (1:15)

What series, player or storyline is your first-round obsession?

Chris Peters, NHL prospects columnist: The Boston Bruins-Toronto Maple Leafs series brings multiple layers of intrigue. Of course, there's the whole "Original Six" angle. These are two historic franchises, and the more recent history of their 2013 first-round playoff series, which featured the iconic Bruins comeback in Game 7 that still causes the stomachs of Maple Leafs fans everywhere to churn. More than anything, I'm interested to see what a healthy Toronto team can do against the overall depth and experience of Boston's lineup.

The Maple Leafs-Bruins playoffs rematch features plenty of new players who weren't around for their epic 2013 first-round series, but we expect the showdown between Auston Matthews and Brad Marchand and Co. to be filled with fireworks just the same. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

How will Auston Matthews handle going head-to-head with Patrice Bergeron's line? Will things open up for Mitch Marner to make an impact? Can Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen outduel the Bruins' Tuukka Rask? Will Toronto coach Mike Babcock find a way to outwit Boston's Bruce Cassidy, who definitely has the advantage when it comes to on-ice assets?

Of all the first-round series, this one definitely interests and excites me most. I'm not sure the Maple Leafs have the depth to survive, but their top players still have the potential to make this a competitive series -- and even give Toronto a chance to pull off the upset. I don't plan on missing a second of this series.

Here's the thing: 12 of Bobrovsky's 18 playoff games have come against the Penguins, including all 11 with the Blue Jackets. So is this a postseason problem or a Penguins problem for Bobrovsky? We're about to find out ... unless it's also a Washington Capitals problem, given that he's been as bad against them in the regular season (64 goals in 22 games) as he has been against Pittsburgh (64 goals in 23 games).

Emily Kaplan, national NHL reporter: In the course of winning the past two Stanley Cups, Sidney Crosby has played 48 playoff games, which amounts to more than half of an NHL regular season. That's 48 additional games of shoving, checking, sprinting, muscling and chirping -- all while most of his peers are resting. And that's not including events like the World Cup of Hockey, which Crosby and many of his teammates participated in before the 2016-17 NHL season.

The Penguins' quest for a third straight Stanley Cup fascinates me. Perhaps you have heard, but Pittsburgh has a chance to become the first team to win three consecutive Cups since the New York Islanders notched four in a row from 1980-83. Why has it been three-plus decades since another has matched the Islanders' feat? Probably because all of those games and that wear-and-tear eventually take its toll. Perhaps because in this salary-cap era, keeping a championship-caliber roster of stars intact is nearly impossible.There's more parity in the NHL now than ever. That's why, if Crosby and Co. pull it off, the three-peat will be all the more impressive.

Midseason acquisition J.T. Miller, center, has teamed with Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov to form a potent line for the Lightning. Scott Audette/NHLI via Getty Images

Ben Arledge, Insider editor: I'm pumped to see a pair of dynamic, top-tier first lines rise up on the playoff stage. First, there's the Tampa Bay Lightning's top trio of Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov and J.T. Miller. This unit has so many components in creating scoring opportunities, especially when it's out there with Victor Hedman on the point. Stamkos and Kucherov combined for 186 points this season; Hedman tallied 17 goals from the blue line; and Miller has played at nearly a point-per-game pace since joining the Bolts at the trade deadline. That's electric. The foursome joins Alex Killorn on a 23.9-percent effective power play as well. Tampa Bay lit up the league with 290 goals this season, 17 more than the next best team, and this top unit is a big reason why this offense is so feared

Then there's the Winnipeg Jets' top trio of Mark Scheifele, Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor. Wheeler put himself in the MVP conversation with 91 points; Scheifele produced a point per game; and Connor netted 31 goals as a rookie. Toss in Dustin Byfuglien's 45 points from the point, and you have a dangerous crew. Not surprisingly, the Jets trailed only the Lightning in finding the back of the net this season (their top goal-getter wasn't even on this line). It's going to be fun to watch the creativity and elite scoring talent of both of these high-octane first lines in a playoff environment. Expect some highlight reel goal-scoring sequences in the opening round from these two units.

Sachin Chandan, ESPN the Magazine researcher: My first-round obsession is a series of medieval proportions: the Vegas Golden Knights vs. the Los Angeles Kings. I'm fascinated to see the Golden Knights in their first test in the playoffs against a dangerous team. The Golden Knights get the advantage on offense, but the Kings have a defensive and special-teams edge, having led the league in penalty-kill percentage and goals against. The Kings bring a treasure trove of playoff experience, led by MVP candidate Anze Kopitar and two-time Stanley Cup winner Jonathan Quick in net. While goalie Marc-Andre Fleury won three Stanley Cups with the Penguins, the Golden Knights are otherwise a relatively inexperienced playoff team. Vegas' breakout season and story have captured my attention, so I will be glued to this series.