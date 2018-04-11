Athletic therapist Dayna Brons has become the 16th victim of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Brons, 25, died Wednesday in the hospital as a result of her injuries, her family confirmed.

"Dayna will be forever remembered for her joyful smile, and her passion and love of sport," the family said in a statement.

There are still 10 individuals in the hospital as a result of the crash. TSN reported that Brayden Camrud, a Broncos player, was released from the hospital Tuesday.

The Broncos, a team of 16- to 21-year-olds in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, were en route to their playoff game Thursday when they crashed with a truck carrying peat moss. Among the fatalities were the Broncos head coach, players and the bus driver. The accident has sent shockwaves globally, and especially in the hockey community.

Earlier this week, Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby signed personal messages to each of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivors.

Dozens of NHL players have posted photos of their hockey sticks sitting outside their front door as a tribute to the deceased Humboldt players, joining a viral social media trend.

On Sunday, those in the hospital received visits from Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Calgary Flames coach Glen Gulutzan, Edmonton Oilers coach Todd McClellan as well as former NHL player Sheldon Kennedy, who was a survivor of the 1986 bus crash involving the Swift Current Broncos junior hockey team.

Speaking to reporters in Humboldt on Monday about the visit, Kennedy choked up. "To be able to have some conversations with some of those young people and their families and to be able to have a couple laughs and to be able to look in their eyes and tell em, you know, it's good to see a smile," Kennedy said. "To me, that stuff is important."

Tributes are expected to continue through the Stanley Cup playoffs, which begin on Wednesday. Sticks tied together by green and yellow bows were placed outside several entrances at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh ahead of the Penguins' first game against the Philadelphia Flyers.