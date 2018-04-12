The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League will finish its season, the league announced on Wednesday.

The league had postponed all games since Friday when one of its teams, the Humboldt Broncos, was involved in a fatal bus crash en route to their playoff game. As of Wednesday, 16 people had died including the Broncos head coach, players, as well as the bus driver.

The decision for the SJHL to play its championship series came from a conference call between the league's Board of Governors. The board issued a statement with the announcement: "The power of healing is in the game."

"We had a grueling decision to make with respects on how we can pay tribute and honour the Humboldt Broncos," SJHL President Bill Chow said in a statement. "That decision is to carry through and finish off the 2017-2018 season. The league will play hockey."

The league final is between the Power Dodge Estevan Bruins and the Nipawin Hawks; the Hawks were the team the Broncos were scheduled to play before their crash.

Game one is Saturday in Nipawin.