Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos will play Thursday night in Game 1 of his team's playoff series against the New Jersey Devils, coach Jon Cooper announced.

Editor's Picks 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs Central: Schedule, scores, highlights From the first round all the way through the Stanley Cup Final, ESPN has you covered. Check out the full picture and coverage on each team.

Experts' predictions: First-round playoff picks, Stanley Cup winner Our NHL experts, including John Buccigross, Linda Cohn, Emily Kaplan, Steve Levy, Barry Melrose and Greg Wyshynski, forecast the first-round playoff series and predict who will lift Lord Stanley's Cup this year. (Hint: It won't be the Penguins.) 1 Related

Stamkos had missed the last three games of the regular season with a lower-body injury. Cooper said earlier this week that he was hopeful Stamkos would be OK for Game 1, however.

"We said the plan was to play Game 1. So, that's the plan. Looking forward to getting out there and competing with the guys," Stamkos said, according to the team's website. "We haven't strayed away from that. Got a couple good practices in, and it felt good. So, I'm ready."

Stamkos had 27 goals and a career-best 59 assists in 78 games this season after missing most of last season with a knee injury.