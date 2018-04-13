Weekly Reader: Why bad NHL GMs rarely get fired

Watching the parade of postseason press conferences from eliminated teams has been like watching the NHL as scripted by Armando Iannucci, minus the colorful prose. It's a collection of empty suits spackling over their own backsides and deflecting blame like they have a force field up.

Patrik Laine is the NHL's newest -- and hairiest -- teen sensation Patrik Laine is only 19, but his disarming candor, lethal shot and bushy beard have earned the Winnipeg winger a legion of fans on two continents.

Vegas' strategy to have NHL's best home-ice advantage If the Golden Knights' playoff-opening win over the Kings at T-Mobile Arena is any clue, the rest of the West is in trouble.

Behind Pekka Rinne's renaissance At age 35, the Predators goalie is putting it all together like never before. To find out how, we checked in with "the Goalie Whisperer."

Among the lowlights: Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin claiming that "with a better or different attitude, we don't have 40 losses," two years after making one of the most regrettable trades in NHL history under the auspices of "a different attitude" for his franchise; New York Islanders GM Garth Snow telling reporters he expects to return, and then owner Jon Ledecky punting on the issue in a question-less press conference and a subsequent letter to fans; Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland getting two more years to ride his franchise's slide into irrelevance; and finding out that Peter Chiarelli is still the Edmonton Oilers GM because the team is being run by former players sipping red wine together in clandestine meetings.

All of this leads to one basic question being screamed to the heavens by certain fans this week:

Why is it so damn hard to fire these guys?

Not counting Vegas, 19 of the NHL's general managers were hired in 2014 or earlier. That's also not counting the Carolina Hurricanes, who are the only team to make a change at the top this season. Ownership changes are a surefire catalyst for swapping out a GM -- witness the end of Lou Lamoriello in New Jersey -- although strangely that trend seems to have no home on Long Island.

I asked a few former team executives this week why changes at the top happen so rarely in comparison to, say, coaches. They said:

GMs don't get fired because: They're essentially salesmen. They sell players on signing with their teams. They sell other general managers on transactions. And they sell their team president and owner on the Big Plan that they just need a few more years to execute, the plan that's slowly coming together, the plan that's going to result in a championship. They sell them on the idea that without their hands on the wheel, this plan never gets them across finish line, so they sell themselves as essential even if they really aren't. If that sounds familiar, well, there's a reason car dealerships also have general managers.

GMs don't get fired because: This is basically a two-step authorization process. If an owner wants a coach gone, he's gone. No general manager is going to fight for that guy, because essentially they're already tethered to this loser and their owner is handing them a knife to cut them loose. But the firing of a general manager usually means both the team president or CEO and the owner have agreed that a change is mandatory. Otherwise, favor is usually curried with the former, who will be a champion for them in meetings with the owner; or more typically, the GM will have buttered up to the owner enough to have won his confidence, so even when things go sour that relationship thrives. Ask Ken Holland or Marc Bergevin.

GMs don't get fired because: Teams consider the alternatives. Winning a Stanley Cup is the ultimate goal. There are a finite number of executives that have that accomplishment on their LinkedIn page. Six of the 11 general managers hired since 2015 have a Stanley Cup ring as an executive. And then once they get into these gigs, "well he does have a Cup ring" is a miraculous way to extend your general managing life no matter what your track record since then would indicate, to which Peter Chiarelli can attest.

GMs don't get fired because: It's a real hassle to flip your managerial apparatus. Fire a coach, and it means replacing at most about five people on your staff. Fire your general manager, and unless you promote from within that means wholesale changes in hockey operations, managerial staff and scouting. Firing a coach is deleting a malfunctioning program. Firing a general manager is like reformatting your hard drive.

GMs don't get fired because: There are very specific circumstances for which they get fired. Like a conflict with their superiors, or an ownership change. It takes a significant change in fortunes -- tumbling down from a Stanley Cup, several seasons of losing with no hope of a turnaround -- to necessitate a firing. Or sometimes it just takes a super reactionary owner with extraordinary expectations, to which Tim Murray can attest. But ultimately ...

GMs don't get fired because: Every situation is different. It isn't like coaches, where wins and losses and playoff berths and stats can be quantified and the formula tells you whether a change is necessary. In fact, as team president Brian Burke spelled it out when he fired GM Jay Feaster with the Calgary Flames, wins and losses is only part of the equation: There's the quality of the GM's staffing decisions, the ultimate returns on their transactions and their success or failure at the draft. So when you hear Oilers CEO Bob Nicholson spare Chiarelli because of the improvement of the team's scouting system, well, that's a selling point.

But every situation is also contextually different. Maybe Marc Bergevin is spared because of the languages he knows or because of his relationship with John Tavares' agent. Maybe Garth Snow's contract, rumored to be "fire proof" courtesy of former owner Charles Wang, really does keep him in a job. Maybe we don't appreciate the bank of good will Ken Holland has saved up the way the Ilitch family does.

So there are reasons these guys aren't fired. Maybe not good ones, but reasons nonetheless. But at some point, despite all this, it does come back to whether or not these plans and this prestige has led the team to on-ice success.

Take it from a GM that's been fired twice.

"This is all about having a parade," said Burke. "That's what this is about."

Jersey Fouls of the Week

This Foul is relevant to my interests.

@PuckSoupPodcast @wyshynski @davelozo I appreciated the Ocean's 11 reference when breaking down the LA/VGK predictions and with that I give you the most gimmicky drunken jersey purchase I've ever made... pic.twitter.com/ajKERXB4v3 - Clint Arndt (@nytexpat) April 11, 2018

A Danny Ocean No. 11 Vegas NHL jersey is totally a Foul, but its existence makes me happier than a group of thieves staring wistfully at the dancing fountains of the Bellagio. Or Elliott Gould in a bathrobe. One of the two.

Meanwhile ...

@mayorNHL this has got to be an enormous jersey foul. The guy won two cups here! pic.twitter.com/0uefBjhxXR - Michele (@GauzePaws) April 8, 2018

Nothing that Dean Lombardi did to Mike Richards was as cold-hearted as this guy using masking tape and a marker to turn his jersey into one for Tobias Rieder.

Five amazing things about the Ottawa Senators' town halls

In case you were wondering how tenuous and fractured the relationship between the Senators and their fans had gotten, please know that owner Eugene Melnyk and GM Pierre Dorion held not one, not two but three (!!!) town hall meetings with season-ticket holders in the last week.

Bless the Senators fans that recorded two of the three sessions. You can listen to Town Hall 1 here and Town Hall 3 here. We did. They're ... thorough. Questions ranging from the future of Erik Karlsson to contract buyouts to parking fees to that one guy who wanted the team to change its logo to the one it wore at the Centennial game, before Melynk told him that their extensive market research showed that fans were actually quite fond of the Centurion.

Here are five amazing things we learned from these town halls, and the team's postseason discussions with media:

1. Pierre Dorion says shopping is totally different from listening or negotiating. Dorion threw a hissy fit over accusations that he was "shopping" defenseman Erik Karlsson at the trade deadline. "I was disappointed because we live in a world where things, whether it's the truth or not the truth, can be fueled. We weren't actively shopping him," he said.

This is what we in the business call "The P.K. Subban Special." Please recall how the Canadiens swore on a pile of poutine that they weren't "actively shopping" Subban, but would listen to pitches from teams looking to acquire him because, hey, you're not doing your job if you don't listen. And so they "listened" to Predators GM David Poile, and suddenly Subban was singing at honky-tonk bars.

For the Senators, this is semantic nonsense. Once you call back, or have that second conversation, you're shopping the guy. Once you get to within minutes of trading Karlsson to the Vegas Golden Knights, along with Bobby Ryan's contract, it's not an informational query. And while Dorion took some runs at the media after the Senators' season, it's not like we're the ones fueling the Karlsson trade speculation when no less an authority than Bobby Ryan himself is saying he expected to be moved.

2. The shorting Of Erik Karlsson. The Senators are going to offer an eight-year deal to Karlsson on July 1. But you could hear in their voices that this is not going to be a max deal. "There are teams that can out-gun us 5-to-1," said Melnyk of Karlsson's 2019 free agency. "You can only go as far as you can go and we'll go as far as we can."

So was this crying poverty a negotiating ploy ahead of their "praying for a hometown discount" offer to Karlsson, or is it a "best we could do" offer to save face when the team ends up trading him? Or both?

3. They have no idea what they're rebuilding or how long they're building it for. At one of the town halls, Melnyk told the fans "we're not going to win the Stanley Cup next year. We know that. Three to five years, that's the objective."

At his postseason press conference, Dorion walked back the idea that it'll be three years before the team contends, which is a good thing to say, if only for Matt Duchene's mental health. But it would be nice to all be on the same page here, as the team rebuilds less than a year after making the conference final (!).

4. Guy Boucher is toast. If not now, then soon. Dorion declaring that the younger players must get ice time and ridiculing the coach's "rest is a weapon" stance on practices was the door slamming shut on the Boucher era.

5. This was actually good. The biggest shock from these town halls was that they weren't a three-hour slow-motion train wreck. Sure, there was plenty to be cynical about, but it was a serviceable way to air grievances and find some levels of catharsis and express frustration. And once that was out of everyone's system, there was a certain amount of bonding done between team and fan. There was more laughter than sighing. Listen to these things, and listen to a combative relationship inch closer to "we're all in this together" territory. Other franchises should take notes.

Bark off

Look, I love puppies.

Puppies scarf down bowls of food to determine the winner of @AnaheimDucks vs. @SanJoseSharks. That's #StanleyCup Playoff analysis you can't find anywhere else. �� pic.twitter.com/PwLvQGJGEy - NHL (@NHL) April 12, 2018

But I find the integrity of this "puppies pick the winners of Stanley Cup Playoff series" gimmick to be unconscionable.

The bowls of food have no logos on them. They're assigned a team through post-production CGI, perhaps months after these doggos were filmed.

I have witnessed an octopus correctly predict World Cup winners. I have seen a monkey prognosticate who would win the Stanley Cup. Are you telling me these very good boys and girls don't deserve the chance to properly pick between two teams after the playoff series have been established? After they've had time to bone up on the matchups? To paws and reflect on their Cup chances? Granted, one assumes they'd have an inherent bias towards the Bruins and David Backes, Rescuer Of Russian Strays. Or perhaps to Jay Beagle's team.

All that said, pups are the best, and this is sort of cute.

