Winnipeg Jets defenseman Tyler Myers left Sunday night's 6-2 loss to the Wild in Minnesota with an apparent leg injury.

Myers, who scored one of the two Winnipeg goals, went down along the boards after colliding with the Wild's Marcus Foligno with 4:19 left in the second period.

Myers stayed down on the ice for a minute or two before being helped up and limping to the dressing room.

The Jets lead the first-round Western Conference series 2-1, with Game 4 set for Tuesday night in Minnesota.

Myers scored six goals to go with 30 assists during the regular season, and now he has a pair of goals and an assist in the playoffs.