        <
        >

          Linesman Steve Barton leaves Jackets-Capitals game with injury

          11:39 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          WASHINGTON -- A linesman injured his left knee and was helped off the ice in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Washington Capitals.

          Steve Barton collapsed to the ice after his left skate knocked into a skate of Columbus forward Josh Anderson on Sunday.

          The game was delayed for a few minutes with 48.1 seconds remaining in the second period.

          Barton eventually was helped off the ice by a trainer from each team.

          The period concluded with just one linesman on the ice.

          Barton had been taken off on a stretcher March 27 in Edmonton, after he fell and hit his head after Connor McDavid accidentally collided with him.

          Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.