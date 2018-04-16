WASHINGTON -- A linesman injured his left knee and was helped off the ice in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Washington Capitals.
Steve Barton collapsed to the ice after his left skate knocked into a skate of Columbus forward Josh Anderson on Sunday.
The game was delayed for a few minutes with 48.1 seconds remaining in the second period.
Barton eventually was helped off the ice by a trainer from each team.
The period concluded with just one linesman on the ice.
Barton had been taken off on a stretcher March 27 in Edmonton, after he fell and hit his head after Connor McDavid accidentally collided with him.
