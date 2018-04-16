        <
        >

          Avs D Samuel Girard out Game 3 vs. Predators with upper-body injury

          2:01 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          DENVER -- The Colorado Avalanche will be without defenseman Samuel Girard for Game 3 against Nashville due to an upper-body injury.

          The 19-year-old Girard made his Stanley Cup playoff debut during Game 1 in Nashville, only to sit out the second contest with the injury. The Avalanche trail the first-round series 2-0 heading into Monday night's game at the Pepsi Center.

          Girard was acquired from Nashville in early November as part of a three-team trade that sent Matt Duchene to Ottawa. Girard had three goals and 17 assists for Colorado in the regular season.

          Coach Jared Bednar said Girard is a "big loss for us. We have to move on. The other guys are going to have to pick up the slack."

