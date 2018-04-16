Boston Bruins center Riley Nash made his return to the lineup Monday as the first-round series shifted to Toronto for Game 3 with the Maple Leafs.

Nash has been out since March 31 after being struck in the ear by a slap shot. The Bruins won the first two games in Boston.

"The atmosphere will help, the guys around me doing a tremendous job, that will help," Nash said before the game. "I think it's getting a couple bangs early or getting hit. ... It just kind of takes your mind off of it, gets you back into the flow of the game."

Winger Danton Heinen started Game 3 on the third line with Nash, instead of Tommy Wingels, who missed Game 2 after the hard hit he took from Nazem Kadri in Game 1. Wingels took part in morning skate and is healthy enough to play, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said.

Kadri got a three-game suspension for the hit on Wingels.

With Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk out with a lower-body injury, Nick Holden was on the third defensive pairing with Adam McQuaid.