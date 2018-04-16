Boston Bruins center Riley Nash is likely to make his return to the lineup Monday as the first-round series shifts to Toronto for Game 3.

"He'll take warm-up," Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. "We'll plan on him playing. We know there will be some rust, but once they're clear to go they'll get all the work that they can handle."

Nash has been out since March 31 after being struck in the ear by a slapshot. The Bruins won the first two games in Boston.

"The atmosphere will help, the guys around me doing a tremendous job, that will help," Nash said. "I think it's getting a couple bangs early or getting hit. ... It just kind of takes your mind off of it, gets you back into the flow of the game."

Cassidy said winger Danton Heinen is likely to start Game 3 on the third line with Nash, instead of Tommy Wingels, who missed Game 2 after the hard hit he took from Nazem Kadri in Game 1. Wingels took part in morning skate and is healthy enough to play, Cassidy said.

Kadri got a three-game suspension for the hit on Wingels.

Cassidy also said defenseman Matt Grzelcyk did not participate in the pregame skate and is doubtful for Game 3 with a lower-body injury.