Toronto Maple Leafs forward Leo Komarov is out for Monday night's Game 3 matchup with the Boston Bruins in their Eastern Conference first-round series.

Komarov, 31, has a lower-body injury sustained in Game 2 on a hard check from Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller.

Coach Mike Babcock said Komarov will try skating Tuesday and would likely be a game-time decision for Game 4 Thursday.

The Bruins went into Game 3 holding a 2-0 advantage in the best-of-seven series.

Komarov is the second Toronto forward sitting out, with Nazem Kadri serving the second of a three-game suspension for his illegal hit on Tommy Wingels in Game 1.

Dominic Moore, a healthy scratch in the first two games of the series, was added to the lineup Monday in place of Komarov.