        <
        >

          Maple Leafs forward Leo Komarov out for Game 3 against Bruins

          7:38 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Toronto Maple Leafs forward Leo Komarov is out for Monday night's Game 3 matchup with the Boston Bruins in their Eastern Conference first-round series.

          Komarov, 31, has a lower-body injury sustained in Game 2 on a hard check from Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller.

          Coach Mike Babcock said Komarov will try skating Tuesday and would likely be a game-time decision for Game 4 Thursday.

          The Bruins went into Game 3 holding a 2-0 advantage in the best-of-seven series.

          Komarov is the second Toronto forward sitting out, with Nazem Kadri serving the second of a three-game suspension for his illegal hit on Tommy Wingels in Game 1.

          Dominic Moore, a healthy scratch in the first two games of the series, was added to the lineup Monday in place of Komarov.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.