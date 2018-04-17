Matt Calvert scores down low with one hand to give the Blue Jackets the win and a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven series against the Capitals. (0:21)

Down 2-0 in their first-round series against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Washington Capitals are going back to Braden Holtby in net for Game 3 on Tuesday night.

Philipp Grubauer started the first two games. He was the first Capitals goaltender other than Holtby to start a postseason series since 2011.

"Our decision starting Gruby was just the numbers he's put up over the last while, and Holts was a true pro," Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. "He's been working with our goalie coaches on his game and got some momentum toward the end of the season. So you look at what [Holtby's] done in the playoffs, all those things, I think it's a pretty good option for us. And coming here to Columbus, here in Columbus, he's had a lot of games here, and he feels pretty comfortable."

Grubauer, 26, started 10 of the final 16 games of the regular season, going 7-3-0 with a 2.32 goals-against average and .925 save percentage. Grubauer's 2.06 GAA and .933 save percentage are the best among NHL goalies since Oct. 27. But Washington has lost the first two games of the series, both in overtime. Grubauer has a .837 save percentage in the series.

Trotz appreciates having two options between the pipes.

"Blessed is the word I always use," he said. "Blessed to have two goaltenders. Braden has been a rock since I came to Washington. And this year wasn't the year he probably expected. ... We feel we have two pretty good options."

Holtby, 28, had started 59 of the previous 60 Capitals playoff games before this series. But his struggles down the stretch -- a 3.75 GAA and .886 save percentage in his final 17 appearances -- cost him the ability to go into another postseason as the guy, even after showing improvements following his four-game "reset."

He does have a 2.00 goals-against average and .932 save percentage in 60 playoff games.

"Braden's going in tonight, and he's going to do what he's done for a while," Trotz said.

If he doesn't, the Capitals will be on the cusp of being knocked out of the playoffs in the first round for the second straight season. They haven't gotten past the second round since 2012-13 and have never won a Stanley Cup.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.