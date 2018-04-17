After swinging the momentum of their Western Conference first-round series against the Winnipeg Jets, the Minnesota Wild received some deflating news ahead of Tuesday night's Game 4: Star forward Zach Parise is week-to-week after fracturing his sternum in the Wild's 6-2 win on Sunday.

Parise played 15:59 in that victory, scoring a goal. He's scored a goal in each of the games in this series, and has five goals in his past eight playoff games. Parise has primarily played alongside center Mikko Koivu and winger Nino Niederreiter on one of the Wild's top scoring lines.

Parise, 33, had 15 goals and nine assists in 42 games for the Wild during the regular season, missing a chunk of time after back surgery.

The Wild dropped a pair of games in Winnipeg before roaring back into the series in Game 3. The Jets will also be short-handed, as defenseman Tyler Myers is expected to miss Tuesday's game with a lower-body injury.