The Calgary Flames fired head coach Glen Gulutzan on Tuesday after two seasons.

Gulutzan, 46, guided the Flames to the playoffs after his first season in 2016-17, though the Flames were swept in the first round by the Anaheim Ducks. The Flames missed the playoffs this past season with a 37-35-10 record. The team especially faltered down the stretch, losing 17 of their last 24 games.

The Flames had several key injuries during the season, including goalie Mike Smith, defenseman TJ Brodie, and forwards Sean Monahan and Matthew Tkachuck. Meanwhile the free agency signing of 45-year-old winger Jaromir Jagr was a bust; Jagr played only 22 games before he was put on waivers in late January.

Calgary also fired assistant coaches Dave Cameron and Paul Jerrard on Tuesday. Gulutzan also spent seasons as the head coach of the Dallas Stars, from 2011-12 to 2012-13.

This is the third head coaching vacancy in the NHL; the New York Rangers fired head coach Alain VIgneault after their season and Dallas Stars coach Ken Hitchcock announced his retirement.