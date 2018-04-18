Flyers center Sean Couturier gets upended in a scary collision during practice on Tuesday, placing his status for Game 4 in jeopardy. (0:38)

Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier is a game-time decision for Wednesday night's Game 4 against the Penguins, coach Dave Hakstol said.

Couturier had to be helped off the ice at the team's practice on Tuesday after a collision with teammate Radko Gudas, who was moving backward and didn't see Couturier.

After tumbling to the ice, Couturier threw his stick against the boards in anger. He was assisted off the ice.

The Flyers trail the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 in their best-of-seven first-round series. Couturier leads the team in postseason scoring with a goal and two assists.