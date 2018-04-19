        <
        >

          'Seinfeld' actor Patrick Warburton riles up crowd at Devils playoff game

          11:25 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          NEWARK, N.J. -- Life imitated art at the Stanley Cup playoffs as the actor who played Puddy on "Seinfeld" showed up at the game with his face painted as a New Jersey Devils fan.

          Patrick Warburton, a Devils fan, appeared in a 1995 episode of the hit show with his face painted red and green.

          The team posted a video Wednesday of Warburton in the crowd at Newark's Prudential Center, yelling "we're the Devils!" The 53-year-old stripped off his shirt to reveal a letter "D" on his chest.

          Warburton's enthusiasm wasn't enough. New Jersey lost 3-1 to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay has a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.