NEWARK, N.J. -- Life imitated art at the Stanley Cup playoffs as the actor who played Puddy on "Seinfeld" showed up at the game with his face painted as a New Jersey Devils fan.

Patrick Warburton, a Devils fan, appeared in a 1995 episode of the hit show with his face painted red and green.

The team posted a video Wednesday of Warburton in the crowd at Newark's Prudential Center, yelling "we're the Devils!" The 53-year-old stripped off his shirt to reveal a letter "D" on his chest.

Hey, this is the #StanleyCup Playoffs. You gotta let them know you're out there. LET'S GET IT ON! #TBLvsNJD | #NowWeRise pic.twitter.com/Ky8QpQeqhd — x - New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) April 19, 2018

Warburton's enthusiasm wasn't enough. New Jersey lost 3-1 to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay has a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.