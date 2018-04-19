Facing elimination, the Colorado Avalanche will start Andrew Hammond in goal for Game 5 against the Nashville Predators on Friday.

Hammond held the Predators scoreless on eight shots in the third period Wednesday as the Avalanche attempted to come back from three goals down before ultimately losing 3-2 and dropping to a 3-1 series deficit.

Jonathan Bernier, who had started all four games of the series, allowed three goals on 26 shots before being replaced with a lower-body injury. The Avalanche did not announce whether Bernier would be available for Friday's game.

Hammond, 30, played in only one regular-season game in 2017-18, a 2-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers in March in which he saved 31 shots. He was acquired as part of a three-team trade in November that sent Matt Duchene to the Ottawa Senators.

Bernier stepped into the starting role for the playoffs after Semyon Varlamov was sidelined by a knee injury in late March. Varlamov led the Avalanche with 24 wins this season.

