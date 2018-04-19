Roundtable: Who is the greatest Penguin -- Sidney Crosby or Mario Lemieux?

Sidney Crosby broke Mario Lemieux's Pittsburgh Penguins mark for career postseason points with a goal and an assist in the Penguins' 5-0 rout of the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series. Crosby established a new record of 173 with his 62nd career playoff goal midway through the second period. Has he passed Lemieux in the pantheon of Penguins greats? Our roundtable of writers weighs in. (Add your vote below.)

Has Sidney Crosby surpassed Mario Lemieux in the Pittsburgh Penguins' pantheon yet? If not, what else does Crosby need to accomplish?

Greg Wyshynski, senior writer: Let's start with a definition of terms. Mario Lemieux is the most dominant hockey player I've ever seen, with the caveat that youth and the frustrating limitations of a pre-digital world didn't allow me to see Wayne Gretzky in his prime. And if the "Penguins pantheon" extends off the ice, well, Mario's work to keep the Penguins in Pittsburgh probably merits a second statue outside the arena.

That established: Within the Penguins pantheon, Sid has surpassed Mario. Let's focus on where it counts the most: The postseason. That Crosby now leads the Penguins in postseason points (173 in 152 games) is admirable, but as usual Mario wins in sample size (107 games). Crosby has the Penguins record for most multi-point games in the playoffs, with 59, to Lemieux's 51. They both have was two Conn Smythe trophies as playoffs MVP.

They diverge in two places. First, that Crosby won that third Stanley Cup to Mario's two victories. Second, that his back-to-back MVP performances in winning back-to-back Cups is an exponentially more impressive accomplishment than Mario's back-to-back Cups and Conns, given the relative quality of play in their respective eras, as well as the modern challenges Crosby had to deal with in the salary-cap age.

Look, I'll freely admit to being an era snob. This argument would change dramatically if Crosby had the opportunity to post 199 points like Mario did when the goals-for average for teams was 3.74. (It was 2.77 last season.) If this is a greatest-players-of-all-time list, Lemieux's numbers likely rank him higher than Crosby. But within the context of this franchise, I think there's a case to be made that Sidney Crosby is the greatest Penguin. He came into the league living in Mario's basement. It's his house now.

ESPN Sports and Information

Emily Kaplan, national NHL reporter: I have a hard time comparing stats. I'm dating myself here, but I still can't wrap my head around a player scoring 80-plus goals and notching nearly 200 points in one season. Since Lemieux's era (1984-2006) was so vastly different than Crosby's (2005-who knows when), stat adjustments don't quite do it for me either. The comparison is about impact. It's hard to understate Lemieux's significance to Pittsburgh. He thrice revived this franchise. Lemieux's arrival in 1984 transformed the Penguins into winners. Fifteen years later, he saved them from bankruptcy and, in 2007, he ushered in a new arena deal to block the team from bolting to Kansas City (despite flirting with the possibility).

When it comes to purely on-ice achievements, Crosby has a chance to measure up to Lemieux, if not surpass him. Crosby winning a third-consecutive Stanley Cup, something his mentor fell short of, would amplify his case. And if Crosby's Penguins win five (or more) championships in his tenure, as Crosby leapfrogs Lemieux's postseason point totals, we'll have to weigh that heavily. The pantheon now stands as a 1a and 1b situation; and Lemieux's total body of work makes him the easy A.

Chris Peters, NHL prospects columnist: As much respect as I have for Crosby, it's hard for me to put him ahead of Lemieux. Super Mario was such a singular talent, with six scoring titles to go with his two Stanley Cups. If we're talking pure ability, there is no contest. Lemieux was a complete freak of nature and one of the most gifted players ever to appear on the ice. There's no question that Crosby has taken his place in the upper echelon of franchise history, with only Lemieux ahead of him, but No. 66 as No. 1 for me.

I'm with Emily in if Crosby leads the Pens to a third consecutive Cup -- and his fourth with the franchise -- it will certainly narrow the gap. But I think Lemieux is too ingrained in Pittsburgh's culture, a literal savior of the franchise and one of the most unique players to play the game,. It will be impossible for anyone to topple him as the face of the franchise. With all of that said, the Crosby statue will make a nice addition outside of PPG Paints Arena when he finally decides to hang up the skates.