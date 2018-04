Drew Doughty of the Los Angeles Kings, Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning, and P.K. Subban of the Nashville Predators have been named finalists for the 2018 Norris Trophy.

The award is given "to the defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position."

Doughty (2016) and Subban (2013) have previously won the award.

The winner will be named at the NHL Awards show on June 20 in Las Vegas.