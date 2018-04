Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron was scratched from Thursday night's Eastern Conference playoff game vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Bergeron, a Selke Award finalist for the league's best defensive forward, is listed as day-to-day because of an upper body injury.

Bergeron appeared in the first three games of the best-of-seven first-round series against Toronto and has posted five assists with a plus-4 rating.

Boston leads the series 2-1.