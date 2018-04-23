Chuck Fletcher will not return as general manager of the Minnesota Wild, owner Craig Leipold announced on Monday. Fletcher's contract was up after this season, and the team decided not to offer a new one.

Brent Flahr, senior vice president of hockey operations will serve as acting general manager.

"I want to thank Chuck Fletcher for his substantial contributions to our franchise over the past nine years," said Leipold. "Through his strong work ethic, integrity and vision, Chuck and his staff built a winning culture and a perennial playoff team. For all of that I am grateful. I feel it is time for a new approach aimed at delivering a Stanley Cup to the deserving fans of the State of Hockey. I wish Chuck and his family the very best going forward."

Fletcher, who was also an executive vice president for the Wild, had been the team's general manager since May 2009 when he replaced Doug Risebrough, the only other general manager in the team's history. His teams made the Stanley Cup Playoffs six times but never advanced past the second round. It was assumed heading into this postseason, after a 101-point regular season, that Fletcher would need to make the Western Conference Final to keep his job.

Instead, the Wild were eliminated by the Winnipeg Jets in five games, the second-straight season coach Bruce Boudreau's team was one and done. Boudreau signed a four-year deal with the Wild in May 2016.

Before joining the Wild, Fletcher served for three years as an assistant general manager under Ray Shero with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

His tenure with the Wild will be defined by the biggest offseason moves in franchise history: the July 4, 2012, signings of free agent winger Zach Parise of the Devils and defenseman Ryan Suter of the Predators to 13-year $98-million contracts. The blockbuster contracts redefined the franchise, giving it two star pillars around which to build. But subsequent moves were inconsistent, despite some steals, like the acquisition of Nino Niederreiter from the Islanders for fourth-liner Cal Clutterbuck.

The team's player development also fell short of the first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

The Wild join the Carolina Hurricanes in seeking a new general manager. Minnesota has $7.4 million in cap space next season but face some bit organizational questions given that four key players -- Parise, Suter, Eric Staal and Mikko Koivu -- are all over the age of 33.