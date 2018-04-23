The Calgary Flames named Bill Peters as their head coach Monday.

Peters, 51, resigned as the Hurricanes' coach Friday after four seasons with Carolina. He replaces Glen Gulutzan, who was fired last week.

Peters went 137-138-53 with the Hurricanes, who missed the Stanley Cup playoffs for the ninth consecutive season -- the longest drought in the NHL.

He will take over a Flames team that faltered down the stretch this season, losing 17 of its last 24 games.

"There's a lot of good talent and a lot of good pieces on this roster," Peters said Monday during an introductory news conference.

Peters was head coach for Canada's gold medal-winning team at the 2016 IIHF World Championship. He'll coach the team again this May.