Evgeni Malkin and Carl Hagelin did not practice for the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday and are being called day-to-day ahead of the team's second-round playoff opener against the Washington Capitals.

Malkin is nursing a lower-body injury. He did not play in the team's clinching Game 6 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.

Hagelin has an upper-body injury. He left Game 6 with the injury, suffered on a hard hit from Philly forward Claude Giroux.

Game 1 in the Penguins-Capitals series is Thursday at 7 p.m. ET in Washington.