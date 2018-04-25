CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without center Evgeni Malkin and forward Carl Hagelin when the winners of the past two Stanley Cups open their Eastern Conference semifinal series Thursday night in Washington.

Coach Mike Sullivan said Wednesday that Malkin and Hagelin will be scratched from the lineup because of injuries.

A lower-body injury will keep Evgeni Malkin, the Penguins leading scorer, out of Game 1 against the Capitals. Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire

Malkin, who led the Penguins in goals (46) and points (98) during the regular season, missed Game 6 of Pittsburgh's opening-round win over Philadelphia with a lower-body injury. The Russian star was injured when he got tangled with Flyers forward Jori Lehtera in Game 5. Sullivan says Malkin will travel with the team, which leaves open the possibility he could be available for Game 2.

Hagelin, who scored twice in the first round, is dealing with an upper-body injury after colliding with Philadelphia's Claude Giroux in Game 6. He won't travel with the team.

Riley Sheahan filled in for Malkin on Pittsburgh's second line in Game 6. Dominik Simon took Hagelin's spot on a line with Sheahan and Phil Kessel in practice on Wednesday.