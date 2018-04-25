The first round of the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs is in the rearview mirror, and although only one series went the distance (thank you, Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs), the first two weeks brought us ample entertainment. As we saddle up for Round 2, the Power Rankings feature a new clubhouse leader ... a leader, we might add, that opened the season at 200-1 odds, according to the Westgate Sportsbook. For this week's rankings -- voted, as always, by ESPN's panel of experts -- we offered the lowdown on where every team stands entering the second round.

How we rank: We use a panel of voters, and these rankings reflect which teams voters think would win head-to-head matchups. Higher-ranked teams are favored over lower-ranked teams. A run of wins doesn't guarantee a jump, and a couple of losses doesn't guarantee a fall.

Round 1 Ranking: No. 6

Marc-Andre Fleury was sensational in Round 1 (with a .977 save percentage and a 0.65 goals-against average). The 33-year-old looked rested after a season in which he started just 46 games. Now the rest of his team is rested too. After sweeping the first round, the Golden Knights have gone nine days between games. Editor's Picks Healthy, hungry Capitals have depth to prevail over Penguins With Braden Holtby at peace in the crease and Washington's first line firing on all cylinders, the third time will be the charm for the Caps against Crosby.

Defense and special teams will carry Sharks over Knights The Knights were 3-0-1 vs. the Sharks in 2017-18, outscoring them 14-11; both teams swept their first-round series. Here's why we like San Jose now.

Depth scoring, blueliners give Predators the edge vs. Jets The Predators and Jets had some epic, playoff-esque clashes in the regular season. Here's why we like Nashville to win in seven in this series. 2 Related

Round 1 Ranking: No. 2

Nikita Kucherov likely is not going to win the Hart Trophy this season -- although in most years, with a less crowded field, he would have a very good case (given his 39 goals and 100 points). The winger has kept that momentum going through the first round, with five goals and five assists through just five games.

Round 1 Ranking: No. 10

Martin Jones has arrived, and if the Sharks make a run, the 28-year-old goalie is putting together a fine case for the Conn Smythe (.970 save percentage, 1.00 GAA). His next test is a Golden Knights team that rolls out four lines evenly and found a way to win despite struggling to score (1.75 goals per game) against the stingy Los Angeles Kings.

Round 1 Ranking: No. 7

Round 1 Ranking: No. 3

This postseason already has been one big coming-out party for the Jets -- and the city of Winnipeg, which celebrated its first playoff series win since 1987 (yes, 11 years before Patrik Laine was born). Winnipeg showed in its first-round series that it can win a variety of ways. So, giddy up -- the series against the Predators is going to be a fun one.

Round 1 Ranking: No. 1

OK, so the Predators couldn't put away the pesky Colorado Avalanche as quickly as many predicted they would. This is still a team that boasts the best depth in the league. Consider: The third line alone (Nick Bonino, Colton Sissons and Austin Watson) combined for 19 points against Colorado.

Round 1 Ranking: No. 4

Any potential goaltending controversy is firmly behind the Caps, as Braden Holtby emphatically reclaimed his throne (he has stopped 137 of 147 shots since coming on in relief during Game 2). Now all the focus is on shaking Washington's playoff demons -- specifically, the rival Penguins. ESPN On Ice Greg Wyshynski and Emily Kaplan break down the second-round playoff matchups that have been set, and give their top candidates for the Conn Smythe. Plus, Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon and longtime Penguins beat writer Rob Rossi. Listen »

Round 1 Ranking: No. 5

After surviving a wild series against the Maple Leafs, the Bruins advance. Since the 2004-05 lockout only two teams have won their first-round series in seven games and then went on to win the Stanley Cup. One of them was the 2011 Bruins. We're not totally down on Tuukka Rask just yet, but he'll need to play a lot better than he did in Game 7, when he looked a bit leaky.