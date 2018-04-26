Our NHL writers, analysts and editors weigh in with their predictions for the second round of the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs -- plus their picks to win the Cup.

SECOND ROUND WAS-PIT TB-BOS VGS-SJS NSH-WPG Allen

Capitals in 7

Bruins in 6

Sharks in 7

Predators in 5 Arledge

Penguins in 6

Lightning in 6

Sharks in 6

Jets in 7

Buccigross

Capitals in 7

Lightning in 7

Golden Knights in 7

Predators in 7 Chandan

Penguins in 6

Bruins in 7

Golden Knights in 5

Predators in 6



Cohn

Capitals in 7

Bruins in 7

Golden Knights in 7

Predators in 7 Crawford

Capitals in 7

Lightning in 6

Golden Knights in 7

Predators in 7 Kaplan

Capitals in 7

Bruins in 6

Sharks in 6

Predators in 7 Kavanagh

Penguins in 6

Bruins in 6

Golden Knights in 5

Predators in 7



La Greca

Capitals in 6

Bruins in 6

Sharks in 6

Predators in 7



Levy

Capitals in 7

Bruins in 7

Golden Knights in 7

Predators in 7

Masi

Capitals in 7

Lightning in 6

Sharks in 6



Jets in 7



Matiash

Capitals in 7

Lightning in 7

Golden Knights in 6

Predators in 6 Peters

Capitals in 7

Lightning in 6

Golden Knights in 7

Predators in 6

Virk

Penguins in 6

Lightning in 5

Sharks in 6

Jets in 7 Wyshynski

Penguins in 7

Lightning in 6

Sharks in 6

Predators in 7

STANLEY CUP WINNER EAST WEST CUP WINNER Allen

Capitals

Predators

Capitals

Arledge

Lightning

Jets

Lightning



Buccigross

Bruins

Predators

Predators Chandan

Bruins

Golden Knights

Bruins

Cohn

Bruins

Predators

Predators

Crawford

Capitals

Predators

Capitals Kaplan

Bruins

Predators

Predators Kavanagh

Bruins

Predators

Predators



La Greca

Bruins

Predators

Bruins



Levy

Bruins

Predators

Bruins

Masi

Lightning

Jets

Lightning

Matiash

Lightning

Predators

Predators

Melrose

Lightning

Predators

Predators

Peters

Lightning

Predators

Predators Virk

Lightning

Sharks

Lightning Wyshynski

Lightning

Predators

Predators

ESPN Experts panel: Sean Allen, NHL fantasy columnist; Ben Arledge, associate editor; John Buccigross, SportsCenter anchor; Linda Cohn, SportsCenter anchor; Sachin Chandan, hockey researcher for ESPN the Magazine; Aimee Crawford, senior editor; Emily Kaplan, national NHL reporter; Tim Kavanagh, general editor; Don La Greca, ESPN Radio host; Steve Levy, SportsCenter anchor; Vince Masi, Sports and Information research specialist; Victoria Matiash, NHL fantasy columnist; Barry Melrose, NHL analyst; Chris Peters, NHL prospects columnist; Adnan Virk, ESPN anchor; Greg Wyshynski, senior NHL writer.