There are eight teams still standing in the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs, which was notable for its relative brevity, sans the seven-game Toronto Maple Leafs-Boston Bruins series. But there was enough of a sample to deliver 10 players who are on track for the Conn Smythe Trophy, should their teams have the good fortune of advancing through the playoffs.

Here are some early MVP candidates in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Sometimes, the Conn Smythe is given not only to the most valuable player, but also the most compelling narrative. Holtby has a .932 save percentage and was solid in the Capitals' first-round win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. But it's his journey from the bench in Games 1 and 2 to reclaim the crease as starter that attracts MVP votes.

While we feel one of his teammates has the edge for playoff MVP, Guentzel was outstanding in the Penguins' win over the Philadelphia Flyers with 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in six games. He has 19 goals in 31 career playoff games, including a team-leading 13 goals in Pittsburgh's Cup run last season as a rookie.

The Jets center had four goals and an assist in Winnipeg's five-game defeat of the Minnesota Wild, with all but one goal coming in their Game 4 and 5 victories. He's tied with Dustin Byfuglien (five assists) for the team lead in points.

Oh, hey, look: Nick Bonino is leading another juggernaut of a line in the postseason. Bonino, who starred on the Penguins fabled HBK Line, has meshed with Colton Sissons and Watson to form the Preds' most potent line in their first-round win over the Colorado Avalanche.

"They're just smart defensively," said coach Peter Laviolette. "They can contribute offensively as they showed in this series, too."

We'll give Watson the edge here with four goals and three assists in six games, including at least a point in every game. He's already doubled his career postseason goal total.

6. Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

Ovechkin has been labeled a playoff choker for years, which is symptomatic of his team's failures, because in reality, the Capitals' star has put up some solid postseason numbers. In 103 playoff games since 2008, Ovechkin has 51 goals. That's a higher goals-per-game average in the postseason than any player with at least 80 playoff games in that span. Ovechkin had two goals in the Caps' Game 6 finale against the Blue Jackets, and has five goals and three assists in the playoffs. Washington winning the Stanley Cup with Ovechkin as MVP just might send the Earth off its axis due to everyone's head simultaneously spinning.

5. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

The Bruins have a few heroes after their dramatic seven-game victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Rookie Jake DeBrusk has five goals. Torey Krug has nine points to lead all defensemen in the postseason. But Pasta gets the nod here for being tied for the playoff lead with 13 points, having that six-point Game 2 as a calling card and being the de facto representative of their dominant top line.

Jones has been rather rock solid in the playoffs, but doesn't exactly get the notoriety for it. He has a .931 save percentage in his last 34 playoff appearances, to go along with a 1.95 GAA. Jones stopped 128 of 132 shots in sweeping the Anaheim Ducks in Round 1.

"This time of the season, that goes such a long ways," captain Joe Pavelski told the AP. "You know you're going to face a little adversity, you know you're going to maybe have it in your own end at times and you need some saves and he's always been there. Nothing's really fazed him. As a team playing in front of a goalie like that, it gives you a lot of confidence."

3. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

Crosby's going for a Conn Smythe three-peat (even if Phil Kessel deserved the first one he captured) as the Penguins attempt to win their third straight Cup. He's off to a strong start with six goals and seven assists in six games, including a four-point effort in Game 3. He gained extra attention for passing Mario Lemieux as the Penguins' leading playoff scorer.

The Lightning winger has five goals and five assists in five games, while showing an all-around game in their first-round win over the New Jersey Devils. Consider that critical Game 4 win: Two goals, an assist and a crushing -- and controversial -- hit on the Devils' Sami Vatanen.

"When you're playing both sides of the puck, and you're physical and engaged, it does nothing but lift your team," said coach Jon Cooper.

'Twas a time when Fleury and the Conn Smythe Trophy were antonyms, but that time has passed. Fleury was the heartbeat and backbone of the Golden Knights in their Round 1 sweep of the Los Angeles Kings, stopping 127 of 130 shots for a .977 save percentage. That number rose to .981 at even strength. The first face of the franchise was the No. 1 reason an NHL expansion team moved 12 wins away from the Stanley Cup.