The National Hockey League would prefer if Boston Bruins star Brad Marchand refrained from licking, nuzzling or cuddling his opponents.

In Game 1 of the Bruins' first-round series victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs, Marchand made highlight reels when he appeared to lick the face of Leafs forward Leo Komarov. Or at the very least, nuzzled him.

It wasn't the first showing of affection Marchand had bestowed upon Komarov, having delivered a kiss to his cheek earlier in the season.

"I thought he wanted to cuddle. I just wanted to get close to him," said Marchand, who wasn't penalized on the play. "He keeps trying to get close to me. I don't know if he's got a thing for me or what. He's cute."

The NHL felt Marchand's actions were a little less cute. A league spokesperson confirmed a report by Sportsnet that the NHL demanded Marchand not repeat that particular antic again. A message was communicated to Marchand through the series' supervisor of officials Mick McGeough.

Marchand has three goals and six assists in seven games for the Bruins, who begin their second-round series at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.