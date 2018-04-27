While serving as president and general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Brian Burke infamously spoke about a "five-year plan" for success. He was hired in 2008 and fired in 2013.

Another "five-year plan" has wrapped up for Burke, as the Calgary Flames announced Friday that he will be "stepping back" from the organization, effective May 1. He was hired by Calgary in September 2013.

"When Brian came to us in September 2013, we discussed a structure and timeline of four to five years for his new role," team president and CEO Ken King said Friday. "Each year we review our mandate going forward and determined together that we would move on.

"Brian's leadership and guidance of our hockey operations and work with General Manager Brad Treliving have been exemplary and we are grateful for his contributions. His charity work and organizational representation in our community are legendary as he has touched so many with his generosity."

Burke, 62, was hired to lead a rebuilding effort for the Flames in 2013 as the team's new president of hockey operations. There was speculation he would take over for Jay Feaster as the team's general manager, but instead the Flames hired Treliving for the job in 2014.

The team will operate under Treliving, vice president Don Maloney and assistant GMs Craig Conroy and Brad Pascall.

It is the latest move for an organization that went 37-35-10 and was 11th in the Western Conference standings, missing the playoffs for the seventh time in nine seasons.

The Flames introduced Bill Peters as the team's new head coach Monday after firing Glen Gulutzan and assistants Dave Cameron and Paul Gerrard last week.

Burke's hiring in 2008 was an unconventional move for Calgary, as he was seen as the driver for player personnel decisions over the general manager.

"This is a relatively new structure in professional hockey," Burke said at the time. "There are two teams in the NHL that have this type of management structure. There are a number of teams in the National Football League that do, a number of teams in Major League Baseball that do and a number of teams in the NBA that do. And it works effectively. And it's going to work here."

Over time, the outspoken executive faded into the background for the Flames, allowing Treliving to be the front-facing manager for the team and to make the majority of the calls on player transactions.

In addition to his time with the Flames and Maple Leafs, Burke also served as general manager of the Anaheim Ducks, Vancouver Canucks and Hartford Whalers. He won the Stanley Cup with Anaheim in 2007. He also was the director of player personnel for the U.S. Olympic men's hockey team for the 2014 Sochi Olympics.