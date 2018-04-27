For all the criticism of the NHL's divisional playoff format, this year's second-round series are loaded with compelling matchups. In the Western Conference, we have the Vegas Golden Knights vs. the San Jose Sharks, two teams that swept their first-round opponents, and the Winnipeg Jets vs. the Nashville Predators, the teams with the two best records in the Western Conference. 2018 Regular-Season Point Totals All eight teams to reach the second round this postseason had at least 100 points during the regular season. Team Points Predators 117 Jets 114 Lightning 113 Bruins 112 Golden Knights 109 Capitals 105 Sharks 100 Penguins 100

In the East, we have the two-time defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins vs. the Metropolitan-division winning Washington Capitals, and the top-seeded Tampa Bay Lightning against the Boston Bruins.

And all eight teams remaining in the field finished the regular season with at least 100 points, a feat that has never happened before in NHL history.

Using Hockey-Reference's Simple Rating System (SRS), we can chart the combined strength of each matchup. Below are the four second-round matchups and their combined SRS.

SRS for each 2018 Second-Round Series Hockey Reference's Simple Rating System (SRS) measures a team's average goal differential after adjusting for strength of schedule. The rating is denominated in goals above/below average, where zero is average. Series SRS Sum Predators vs. Jets 1.45 Lightning vs. Bruins 1.28 Golden Knights vs. Sharks 0.8 Capitals vs. Penguins 0.44

To put the strength of the top two 2018 series into perspective, we looked at the last 10 years of Stanley Cup playoff second-round matchups, to find the highest SRS scores for each series. The Predators-Jets series and the Lightning-Bruins series both rank among the top-five most-stacked second-round showdowns of the past decade. Last year's Capitals-Penguins series provided the best combined matchup of teams, per SRS.

Highest SRS Scores For Second-Round Playoff Series Year Teams SRS Sum 2017 Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins 1.58 2018 Nashville Predators vs. Winnipeg Jets 1.45 2010 Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vancouver Canucks 1.37 2018 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins 1.28 2013 Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings 1.24

In fact, when Jets and Predators begin their series on Friday in Nashville, it will mark the second consecutive year that the teams with the league's two best records match up as early as the second round. It's a statistical oddity that never happened under the old system, which was in place from 1993-94 through 2013 and ranked teams 1 through 8 in each conference. As we saw in 2017, when the Capitals and Penguins played in the second round, these division-rival showdowns have the potential to happen more often.

One-two punch out For the second consecutive year, the teams with the top two records in the league are meeting in the second round: Year President's Trophy Winner (Points) Second-Best Team (Points) Series Outcome 2017 Capitals (118) Penguins (111) Penguins won, 4-3 2018 Predators (117) Jets (114) TBD

The remaining teams in 2018 make up the strongest class of quarterfinalists in the past decade, beating out the 2013 octet that featured the Chicago Blackhawks, Bruins, Los Angeles Kings and other heavyweights.

Year Sum of SRS 2018 3.97 2013 3.7 2014 3.48 2015 3.32 2011 3.16

Winnipeg and Nashville might both have had easier matchups under the old playoff system. And, yes, there are still questions about the fairness of divisional playoff systems, especially during the seasons when one division is markedly better than another. But the 2018 second round is loaded with what are arguably the league's eight best teams, including a two-time defending champion looking to reign again, a President's Cup winner looking to avenge its Cup Final loss, and a rock-solid expansion team looking to make history. What's not to love about that?