NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Predators gave Nashville a chance to give the man who wrestled an AR-15 rifle away from a gunman at a Waffle House a standing ovation.

James Shaw Jr. met with Nashville coach Peter Laviolette on Sunday before Game 2 of the Predators' Western Conference semifinal series against Winnipeg and was given a personalized jersey. The sold-out crowd gave Shaw a roaring ovation. The Predators recognized several of the first responders from that deadly shooting a week ago in Nashville.

Police have credited the 29-year-old Shaw for averting more bloodshed after the gunman opened fire outside the Waffle House and then stormed the restaurant. Four people were killed, and four others, including Shaw, were wounded.

Shaw has raised more than $160,000 for the victims.