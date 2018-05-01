Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin, defenseman Brian Dumoulin and left winger Carl Hagelin are game-time decisions for Tuesday's Game 3 against the Washington Capitals, coach Mike Sullvan said.

Malkin and Hagelin both have missed the first two games of the series with lower-body and upper-body injuries, respectively.

Dumoulin left Sunday's Game 2 after being hit in the head by the Capitals' Tom Wilson's shoulder. He went through the concussion protocol but said Monday he felt "normal." Wilson was not disciplined by the NHL for the hit.

Malkin suffered his injury in Game 5 of the Penguins' first-round series against the Philadelphia Flyers, while Hagelin was injured in Game 6 of that series.

The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins' series with the Capitals is tied 1-1.