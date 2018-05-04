Rookie forward Ryan Donato will play for Boston on Friday night in Game 4 of the Bruins' second-round playoff series with the Tampa Bay Lightning, coach Bruce Cassidy said.

Cassidy did not say what line Donato will play on, but said he hoped the rookie could provide a spark for the team. The Bruins trail the Lightning 2-1 in the series and gave a lackluster effort in Game 3 in Boston on Wednesday night.

"We need some more pop in our lineup, we need some more energy, enthusiasm and puck-pursuit," Cassidy said. "I think he can add that."

Ryan Donato was congratulated by teammate Danton Heinen (43) after scoring a goal for the Bruins in his first NHL game on March 19. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Donato, a star at Harvard and on the U.S. Olympic hockey team, was a late-season call-up for the Bruins. He had five goals and four assists in 12 regular-season games.

In his only playoff appearance, Donato played 9 minutes, 24 seconds in Game 2 of the first-round series against Toronto. He had three shots on goal in a 7-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

"I definitely think the first game got the nerves out a little bit," Donato said. "Being a kid from Boston, it's tough to kind of wrap your head around playing in a playoff game [for the Bruins]. Now having a second opportunity, it's a little more relaxing. I know kind of what to expect and hopefully I'll use that to my benefit."

Cassidy also said Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk are both game-time decisions, but he believes both will play.