        <
        >

          Brad Marchand hits Ryan Callahan, then tries to go a little too far

          9:44 PM ET
          • Emily KaplanESPN

          BOSTON -- The Bruins' Brad Marchand is at it again.

          The Boston winger lifted Tampa Bay's Ryan Callahan off the ice with a low hit along the boards in the second period of Game 4 Friday night, and when Callahan confronted him later on, Marchand attempted to press his face -- and tongue -- against Callahan's face.

          Marchand reportedly had been told by the league to stop such antics -- Friday wasn't the first time Marchand attempted to lick an opponent as a way of taunting -- although NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly denied that was the case last week when interviewed by USA Today.

          In the Bruins' first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Marchand received a lot of attention after being caught on camera licking Leo Komarov.

          "I thought he wanted to cuddle. I just wanted to get close to him," Marchand said after that game. "He keeps trying to get close to me. I don't know if he's got a thing for me or what. He's cute."

          Marchand was not penalized on the play, nor did he receive supplemental discipline.

          The Lightning lead the series 2-1.

          The game was tied 2-2 at the time of Marchand-Callahan incident. Marchand assisted on an early Boston goal and did the same on a third-period score. The first-line winger has four goals and 13 assists in this postseason.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.