BOSTON -- The Bruins' Brad Marchand is at it again.

The Boston winger lifted Tampa Bay's Ryan Callahan off the ice with a low hit along the boards in the second period of Game 4 Friday night, and when Callahan confronted him later on, Marchand attempted to press his face -- and tongue -- against Callahan's face.

Marchand reportedly had been told by the league to stop such antics -- Friday wasn't the first time Marchand attempted to lick an opponent as a way of taunting -- although NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly denied that was the case last week when interviewed by USA Today.

In the Bruins' first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Marchand received a lot of attention after being caught on camera licking Leo Komarov.

"I thought he wanted to cuddle. I just wanted to get close to him," Marchand said after that game. "He keeps trying to get close to me. I don't know if he's got a thing for me or what. He's cute."

Marchand was not penalized on the play, nor did he receive supplemental discipline.

The Lightning lead the series 2-1.

The game was tied 2-2 at the time of Marchand-Callahan incident. Marchand assisted on an early Boston goal and did the same on a third-period score. The first-line winger has four goals and 13 assists in this postseason.