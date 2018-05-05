The Boston Bruins didn't just lose Game 4 on Friday night -- they also lost one of their top defenseman.

Torey Krug was injured late in the third period of the team's 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning and his status for Game 5 on Sunday is up in the air.

Editor's Picks Lick and (don't) learn: Marchand does it again Bruins winger Brad Marchand hit the Lightning's Ryan Callahan low in Game 4 -- and then followed up by attempting to lick him.

The Bruins are calling it a lower-body injury. Krug was seen leaving TD Garden on crutches and in a walking boot.

"He went into the boards," Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters. "(Alex) Killorn kind of had his stick wrapped around him, so I don't think there was anywhere he could go, right into the boards and obviously lost his footing from there. Lower body injury, he will be evaluated further. Obviously didn't finish the game, so that's never great, but we'll see how he is in the morning."

Krug has three goals and seven assists in 10 postseason games.

Tampa Bay leads the best-of-seven series, 3-1.