Torey Krug will not play in Sunday's Game 5 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and the Boston Bruins defenseman could miss extended time, according to coach Bruce Cassidy.

Krug was injured late in the third period of the Bruins' 4-3 overtime loss Friday with what the team has called a lower-body injury.

"He's out [for Game 5]," Cassidy said Saturday. "He's still getting evaluated, but doesn't look good that it will be short term."

Krug, who has three goals and seven assists in 10 postseason games, was seen leaving TD Garden on crutches and in a walking boot after Friday's game.

Cassidy said Nick Holden will take Krug's spot in the lineup alongside Adam McQuaid for Game 5, an elimination game for the Bruins as they trail the best-of-seven series 3-1.