Torey Krug is out for the remainder of Boston's second-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning with an ankle injury, the Bruins said Saturday.

Krug injured his left ankle late in the third period of the Bruins' 4-3 overtime loss Friday. He will undergo additional testing to determine the full extent of the injury, the team said.

Bruins defenseman Torey Krug has three goals and nine assists in 11 postseason games, Roy K. Miller/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Krug has three goals and nine assists in 11 postseason games, the most of any of the Bruins defensemen.

He was seen leaving TD Garden on crutches and in a walking boot after Friday's game.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said Nick Holden will take Krug's spot in the lineup alongside Adam McQuaid for Game 5, an elimination game for the Bruins as they trail the best-of-seven series 3-1.

Holden has played in only one game this postseason, logging 12 minutes of ice-time. The Bruins are also without defenseman Brandon Carlo, out since the end of March with an ankle injury.