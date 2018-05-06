P.K. Subban says Nashville will go into Winnipeg and win to force a Game 7 back at home. (0:48)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- After a deflating Game 5 home loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, the Nashville Predators are down 3-2 and facing elimination in the Stanley Cup playoffs. But instead of a somber Predators postgame locker room, it was one of strong confidence and promises.

Predators defenseman P.K. Subban is calling his shot, guaranteeing a Game 6 win on Monday in Winnipeg and a return to Nashville for Game 7.

"We're going to wake up in the morning, and that page is going to be turned. We're gonna go to Winnipeg. We're gonna win a game," Subban said after the 6-2 loss. "We're going to come back here. It's that simple."

This isn't the first time Subban has made a guarantee in the playoffs. Last season after the Predators went down 2-0 to the Penguins in the Stanley Cup Final, Subban told reporters, "There's no question. We're going to win the next game."

The Predators won the next two games at home to tie the series before losing the final two games. The Predators will need to win the next two games against the Jets to reach the Western Conference final.

"There's no group I'd rather be with to win one hockey game than this group," Predators coach Peter Laviolette said. "This group has been built, it's been built for a game like the one is coming up."

The Predators went 2-1-1 against the Jets in Winnipeg during the regular season and playoffs.

"We're a character group. We have a ton of experience in here. We've had our backs against the wall before," Subban said. "Like I said, we're going to go to Winnipeg. We're going to win a game, and we're going to come back here. Every single guy in here believes that."