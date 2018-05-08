The Vegas Golden Knights have proved the skeptics wrong -- plenty of support can be found for a major professional sports team in Sin City. Fueled by a loyal local fan base, as well as curious tourists, the crowds have been unwavering throughout the regular season and Stanley Cup playoffs.

"The Knights are our first pro team outside the [Las Vegas] 51s. But more importantly, the first major team to play after October 1," says fan Rick Williams. "I still get emotional thinking about it all. I do not think anyone thought we would be sitting here in May still watching. 'Hashtag Vegas Born' says it all in this case.

"The hockey organization has done a bang-up job, and the players have embraced the city. When you saw these guys at all the blood drives and events after the shooting, it really had an impact. Plus, look at all the families and people the sport is bringing together."

After sweeping past the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the playoffs, the Golden Knights took six games to defeat the San Jose Sharks en route to the Western Conference finals. And the fans in Vegas have been behind them every step of the way.

Golden Knights players skate through a giant knight helmet to take the ice before Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Sharks. Mikayla Whitmore for ESPN

Golden Knights fans dressed as Elvis are in the building for the Game 2 double-overtime loss to the Sharks. Mikayla Whitmore for ESPN

The New York-New York Hotel & Casino's 150-foot replica of the Statue of Liberty wears a gigantic Golden Knights sweater in support of the team. Mikayla Whitmore for ESPN

A young fan sits in a Lamborghini decorated with Golden Knights decals parked outside of the team's practice facility. A local car dealer decorated the car for a promotion and allowed forward Jonathan Marchessault to drive it to T-Mobile Arena for Game 5. Mikayla Whitmore for ESPN

With the help of his family, season-ticket holder David Pelekai created a custom knight costume to wear to games. Mikayla Whitmore for ESPN

A delicious sculpture of Marc-Andre Fleury adorns the Bellagio Patisserie. The confectionary showpiece is made with 90 pounds of chocolate over a base of Rice Krispy kernels, styrofoam and wires. Fondant covers the outside to create all the details. Mikayla Whitmore for ESPN

Fans support the Golden Knights even during practice. Here, Rick Williams watches practice with his Jack Russell terrier, Bark Andre Furry, at City National Arena. Mikayla Whitmore for ESPN

Newly minted Golden Knights fan Wan Ali shows off his outfit. "This was my first hockey game ever, and I am watching history!" exclaims the 48-year-old Ali. Mikayla Whitmore for ESPN

Families line the glass at City National Arena during the Golden Knights' morning skate before Game 5. Mikayla Whitmore for ESPN

Children play near a Golden Knights logo painted on the lawn at the Henderson Pavilion during a Game 6 watch party. Mikayla Whitmore for ESPN

While the team was on the road in San Jose for Game 4, fans had to endure a 4-0 shutout loss that left the series tied. After the Knights swept the first series against the Los Angeles Kings, the Sharks were proving to be a much tougher fight. Mikayla Whitmore for ESPN

Ben Burton, a former Islanders fan who has lived in Las Vegas for eight years, rocks a golden suit before Game 2. "The Golden Knights brought this city back together -- and even better, they are fun." Mikayla Whitmore for ESPN

Fans gather outside before Game 5, providing the Golden Knights with unwavering support in and out of T-Mobile Arena. Mikayla Whitmore for ESPN