NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Nashville Predators have signed defenseman Filip Pyrochta to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Pyrochta has spent the past two seasons with the Czech Extraglia's Bili Tygri Liberec.

The 21-year-old Pyrochta had three goals and nine assists in 42 games this season. He had two goals and four assists in 43 games in 2016-17.

Before playing the past two years in the Czech Republic, Pyrochta spent two seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Victoriaville Tigres and Val-d'Or Foreurs.

Pyrochta is 6-foot-2 and 192 pounds. He is from Trebic, Czech Republic.