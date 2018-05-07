        <
        >

          Predators sign Czech Filip Pyrochta to 2-year, entry-level deal

          6:51 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Nashville Predators have signed defenseman Filip Pyrochta to a two-year, entry-level contract.

          Pyrochta has spent the past two seasons with the Czech Extraglia's Bili Tygri Liberec.

          The 21-year-old Pyrochta had three goals and nine assists in 42 games this season. He had two goals and four assists in 43 games in 2016-17.

          Before playing the past two years in the Czech Republic, Pyrochta spent two seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Victoriaville Tigres and Val-d'Or Foreurs.

          Pyrochta is 6-foot-2 and 192 pounds. He is from Trebic, Czech Republic.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.