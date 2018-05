Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom will not play in Game 6 against the Pittsburgh Penguins because of an upper body injury, the team announced.

He is considered day-to-day, the team said.

Backstrom left Game 5 with the injury.

The Capitals lead the series 3-2.

Backstrom is tied for second on the Capitals with 13 points (three goals, team-leading 10 assists) in the postseason.

Lars Eller takes Backstrom's spot on the second line.

