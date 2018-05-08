New Jersey Devils star forward Taylor Hall, goalie Cory Schneider and winger Patrick Maroon each underwent offseason surgery recently.

Hall had torn ligaments in his left hand repaired on April 30. The team said he suffered the injury in December but played through it. He is expected to be ready for training camp in September.

Schneider underwent surgery to repair torn cartilage in his left hip May 1. His recovery time is estimated at five months, which puts his availability for camp in doubt.

Maroon had May 2 surgery on a herniated disk in his back. He is expected to be ready for camp.

Hall had an All-Star season with career highs of 39 goals and 54 assists. In his second season in New Jersey, he led the Devils to the playoffs for the first time since 2011-12.

Maroon was acquired at the trade deadline to give the Devils a boost heading into the playoffs, but he had one goal as New Jersey lost to Tampa Bay in five games in the first round. He is a pending unrestricted free agent.

Schneider has been the Devils' main backstop for years, but he struggled this season with injuries and posted a .907 save percentage. Keith Kinkaid, who is playing for Team USA at the world championships, took the bulk of the starts down the stretch.

Kinkaid started Games 1 and 2 against the Lightning, but Schneider took over in Game 2 and finished the series, posting a 1.78 goals-against average and .950 save percentage.