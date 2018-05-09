Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom, sidelined with a hand injury, didn't practice Wednesday but will travel with the team to Tampa Bay for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Friday, coach Barry Trotz said.

"He's working out and getting the therapy he needs," Trotz said.

Trotz said Backstrom is "day-to-day."

Backstrom injured his hand during Game 5 of the Caps' series against the Pittsburgh Penguins and missed the series-clinching win on Monday. He had 21 goals and 50 assists in the regular season, and three goals and 10 assists through 11 playoff games.

Trotz also said that left wing Andre Burakovsky, who has been out with an upper-body injury, has been upgraded from "week-to-week" to "day-to-day."