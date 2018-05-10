NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Mike Fisher won't play for the Predators in Game 7 against the Winnipeg Jets because of a lower-body injury.

The team announced Fisher's absence Thursday about three hours before the start of the deciding game in the second-round series between the NHL's top two teams.

The Predators called Fisher day-to-day in the first update since he left in the first period of Game 6 on Monday. He skated just five shifts for 2:58 in that game.

Calle Jarnkrok is expected to replace Fisher as Nashville's fourth-line center.

Fisher, 37, came out of retirement late in the season to rejoin the team he helped lead to the Stanley Cup Final a year ago.

The winner of Game 7 will face the expansion Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference final, which begins Saturday.